New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 1

|New York Red Bulls
|1
|3
|—
|4
|Miami
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Egbo, 1 (penalty kick), 14th minute; 2, Miami, Agudelo, 2 (Pellegrini), 39th.
Second half_3, New York Red Bulls, White, 1 (Fernandez), 49th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Mines, 1 (Duncan), 85th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Royer, 3 (Casseres Jr), 90th+1.
Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 62nd; Pizarro, Miami, 64th.
Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jose Da Silva, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Jonathan Bilinski.
Lineups
New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Mandela Egbo, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Omir Fernandez (Ben Mines, 56th), Jared Stroud, Florian Valot (Daniel Royer, 75th), Dru Yearwood (Cristian Casseres Jr, 56th); Mathias Jorgensen (Tom Barlow, 74th), Brian White (Kyle Duncan, 79th).
Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis (Jay Chapman, 65th), Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Robbie Robinson, 57th), Brek Shea, Victor Ulloa (Rodolfo Pizarro, 58th); Juan Agudelo.
