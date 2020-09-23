Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York Red Bulls 4, Miami 1

September 23, 2020 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
New York Red Bulls 1 3 4
Miami 1 0 1

First half_1, New York Red Bulls, Egbo, 1 (penalty kick), 14th minute; 2, Miami, Agudelo, 2 (Pellegrini), 39th.

Second half_3, New York Red Bulls, White, 1 (Fernandez), 49th; 4, New York Red Bulls, Mines, 1 (Duncan), 85th; 5, New York Red Bulls, Royer, 3 (Casseres Jr), 90th+1.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, David Jensen, Kendall Mcintosh; Miami, Luis Robles, John McCarthy.

Yellow Cards_Gonzalez Pirez, Miami, 62nd; Pizarro, Miami, 64th.

Advertisement

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jose Da Silva, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Jonathan Bilinski.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

___

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_David Jensen; Mandela Egbo, Aaron Long, Tim Parker, Jason Pendant; Omir Fernandez (Ben Mines, 56th), Jared Stroud, Florian Valot (Daniel Royer, 75th), Dru Yearwood (Cristian Casseres Jr, 56th); Mathias Jorgensen (Tom Barlow, 74th), Brian White (Kyle Duncan, 79th).

Miami_Luis Robles; Nicolas Figal, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Dylan Nealis (Jay Chapman, 65th), Ben Sweat; Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini (Robbie Robinson, 57th), Brek Shea, Victor Ulloa (Rodolfo Pizarro, 58th); Juan Agudelo.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit