Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York Red Bulls fire coach Chris Armas after poor start

September 4, 2020 11:22 am
 
< a min read
      

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — New York Red Bulls have fired coach Chris Armas after a little more than two years on the job.

The MLS team also said Friday that assistant coach CJ Brown will not be back.

The Red Bulls have three wins (3-4-2) in nine games in a season paused and restarted because of the coronavirus pandemic. New York dropped a 1-0 decision to DC United on Wednesday.

An interim head coach will be hired soon, Kevin Thelwell, the team’s head of sport, said.

Advertisement

“In this business, we have to make difficult decisions based on performances and, fundamentally, results,” Thelwell said in a statement. “At this time, it’s my decision that we must go in a different direction in order to meet the ambitions we have for our football club.”

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

Armas became head coach in July 2018 and led the Red Bulls on a 12-3-3 run to clinch the 2018 Supporters’ Shield. He had a 29-21-11 record overall, with two berths in the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Red Bulls’ next game is Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Union.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program