New York takes on Boston after Happ’s strong outing

New York Yankees (31-21, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (19-34, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Deivi Garcia (2-1, 3.28 ERA) Boston: Tanner Houck (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by J.A. Happ. Happ threw eight innings, giving up zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Boston.

The Red Sox are 11-25 against the rest of their division. Boston has slugged .437, good for third in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .525 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Yankees are 22-13 in division matchups. New York has hit 90 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Luke Voit leads the team with 20 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .280.

Voit leads the Yankees with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .643.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

