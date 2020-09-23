New York visits Toronto, looks to build on Cole’s solid performance

New York Yankees (32-23, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-27, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-2, 3.27 ERA) Toronto: Robbie Ray (2-5, 7.18 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Toronto.

The Blue Jays are 18-17 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has hit 79 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Yankees are 23-15 against teams from the AL East. New York has hit 91 home runs this season, third in the majors. Luke Voit leads the club with 21, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .303.

Voit leads the Yankees with 21 home runs and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Travis Shaw: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.