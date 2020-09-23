Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York visits Toronto, looks to build on Cole’s solid performance

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (32-23, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-27, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Masahiro Tanaka (3-2, 3.27 ERA) Toronto: Robbie Ray (2-5, 7.18 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Gerrit Cole. Cole pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with seven strikeouts against Toronto.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Blue Jays are 18-17 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has hit 79 home runs this season, eighth in the majors. Teoscar Hernandez leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Yankees are 23-15 against teams from the AL East. New York has hit 91 home runs this season, third in the majors. Luke Voit leads the club with 21, averaging one every 9.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 16 home runs and is batting .303.

Voit leads the Yankees with 21 home runs and is batting .275.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Travis Shaw: (back).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Ben Heller: (bicep).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit