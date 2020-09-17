Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York’s Smith puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Phillies

September 17, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

New York Mets (22-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-24, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Seth Lugo (2-3, 2.63 ERA) Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.40 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: New York’s Smith puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Phillies.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

The Phillies are 20-15 against teams from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .334, good for fourth in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Mets are 14-18 against NL East Division opponents. New York has slugged .462, good for fourth in the majors. Dominic Smith leads the club with a .615 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen leads the Phillies with 30 RBIs and is batting .259.

Smith leads the Mets with 25 extra base hits and is batting .329.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Jay Bruce: (quad), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Jacob deGrom: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact