Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

New York’s Urshela puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Blue Jays

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (31-23, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (28-26, third in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 3.00 ERA) Toronto: Tanner Roark (2-2, 6.41 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Gio Urshela is riding a 10-game hitting streak as New York readies to play Toronto.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Blue Jays are 18-16 against opponents from the AL East. Toronto has slugged .437, good for fourth in the American League. Teoscar Hernandez leads the team with a .632 slugging percentage, including 23 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Yankees are 22-15 against the rest of their division. New York has hit 91 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Luke Voit leads the club with 21, averaging one every nine at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez leads the Blue Jays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .632.

Voit leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and 49 RBIs.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack: (back), Trent Thornton: (right elbow), Jordan Romano: (finger), Nate Pearson: (elbow), Julian Merryweather: (elbow), Ken Giles: (right elbow), Rafael Dolis: (knee), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Derek Fisher: (knee), Rowdy Tellez: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea