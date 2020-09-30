Newcomers and long-absent clubs freshen up Champions League

GENEVA (AP) — A growing group of newcomers and long-absent clubs is giving the Champions League a fresh look this season.

The 32-team lineup in Thursday’s draw includes four group-stage debutants and another club which had not qualified since the 1990s.

In most years just one or two first-timers join the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid competing for international club soccer’s biggest prize.

The list of fresh faces this time does not even include clubs quickly breaking into Europe’s elite — Atalanta was a quarterfinalist in its debut last season, and Leipzig reached the semifinals in just its second entry.

The Champions League looks less predictable and more open at a time when some storied clubs want to close the door on challengers from outside the established order.

UEFA must soon re-open talks about reforming its club competitions — taking effect in the 2024-25 season — with a stated goal to “keep the dream alive’’ for teams in all 55 member countries.

This season’s Champions League will put new dreamers on center stage.

RENNES

In the 66th season of a competition formerly known as the European Cup, Rennes will play its first game at this level.

Rennes rode its luck. A best-ever French league finish of third was sealed on a points-per-game average when the season ended with 10 rounds left because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That earned Rennes a place in Champions League qualifying needing to beat two opponents to reach the groups. Rennes was lifted up directly because the Europa League was won by Sevilla, which already qualified as Spain’s fourth-place team.

It’s a reward for the long-time Rennes owner, who might be the richest businessman at a Champions League team this season.

François Pinault is in the world’s 30 richest billionaires ranked by Forbes magazine, far ahead of Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich outside the top 100.

Another standout personality at Rennes is midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the Angola-born France international who will turn 18 during the group stage.

ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR

Turkey’s new champion might be the most unfamiliar club in Thursday’s draw.

The team now known as Istanbul Başakşehir was formed 30 years ago out of a three-club merger, but took its current name only in 2014. That followed a promotion back into the top league and being taken over by the Turkish sports ministry.

Istanbul Başakşehir has struggled to find popularity and a strong identity in a city with passionate, long-time rivalries between Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş. The team struggles to fill its 17,000-capacity stadium far from the city center.

On the field, Başakşehir has got help from signing international veterans with time spent in Europe’s big-5 leagues: Martin Skrtel, Nacer Chadli and Demba Ba are on the current roster.

FERENCVAROS

Ferencváros returns to the Champions League group stage after a 25-year gap as Hungary’s first qualifier since Debrecen lost all six games in 2009.

Adfter navigating four qualifying rounds, Ferencváros will be the lowest-ranked team in the draw — No. 135 in UEFA standings calculated by European results over the five previous seasons.

Much credit goes to coach Serhiy Rebrov, the former Dynamo Kyiv and Tottenham forward who has won the Hungarian league title in each of his first two seasons.

Ferencváros is another club with government support. It’s 22,000-seat stadium was state-funded and the club chairman, Gábor Kubatov, is a lawmaker and campaign leader in the ruling Fidesz party of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

KRASNODAR

Founded as recently in 2008, one year before Leipzig, Krasnodar has made it in the Champions League after a second straight year in the playoff round. Its 36-year-old coach Murad Musayev even now has the full UEFA qualification.

Funded by retail billionaire Sergey Galitsky, Krasnodar would be better known if its impressive 35,000-seat stadium had been picked as a 2018 World Cup venue.

On the field, Krasnodar has Sweden forward Marcus Berg and Rémy Cabella who went to the 2014 World Cup with France.

Cabella, who scored in the playoffs win Wednesday over PAOK Thessaloniki, missed most of last season because of a knee injury in the Champions League playoffs in August 2019

MIDTJYLLAND

The Danish club is another newcomer that is younger than the Champions League rebrand of 28 years ago.

Midtjylland was formed out of a merger of two other clubs in 1999, and won the first of its three Danish league titles in 2015.

The club got wider attention for its use of analytics in the transfer market and tactics under the influence of its major shareholder, Matthew Benham. He also owns English second-tier club Brentford.

Midtjylland never previously got past the Champions League’s third qualifying round.

The club from Herning will have the smallest stadium in this year’s competition. If fans are allowed back in for Champions League games, the capacity will under 10,000.

