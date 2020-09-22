Newsome expected to start for the Mariners against the Astros

Houston Astros (27-27, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-30, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Framber Valdez (4-3, 3.82 ERA) Seattle: Ljay Newsome (0-1, 6.35 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Tucker and the Astros will take on the Mariners Tuesday.

The Mariners are 17-17 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has hit 56 home runs as a team this season. Kyle Lewis leads them with 11, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Astros are 17-17 against the rest of their division. Houston has hit 59 home runs as a team this season. George Springer leads the team with 13, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 35 RBIs and is batting .232.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 49 hits and has 41 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow), Matt Magill: (shoulder), Taylor Guilbeau: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Nestor Cortes Jr.: (left elbow), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (back), Sam Haggerty: (left forearm), Shed Long Jr.: (shin), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.