NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Houston at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

