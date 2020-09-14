NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|11
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|14
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|6
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|13
|16
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|6
|38
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|30
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|16
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|26
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|30
|34
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|34
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|34
|43
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|25
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34
Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20
Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30
Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17
Seattle 38, Atlanta 25
Washington 27, Philadelphia 17
New England 21, Miami 11
Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6
Chicago 27, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13
Arizona 24, San Francisco 20
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23
L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16
Tennessee 16, Denver 14
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
