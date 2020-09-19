Listen Live Sports

NFL Expanded Glance

September 19, 2020 10:00 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 1-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

