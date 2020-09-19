NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|New England
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|21
|11
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|11
|21
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|14
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Houston
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|6
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|26
|16
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|68
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|51
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|20
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|16
|13
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|30
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Denver
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|14
|16
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Washington
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|20
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|16
|26
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|17
|27
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|34
|23
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|25
|38
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|30
|34
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|34
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|27
|23
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|43
|34
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|23
|27
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|34
|43
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|24
|20
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|20
|17
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|38
|25
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|20
|24
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
