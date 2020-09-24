NFL Expanded Glance

On Air: Business of Government Hour
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-2-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

