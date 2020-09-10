Listen Live Sports

NFL Glance

September 10, 2020 11:40 pm
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0
L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

