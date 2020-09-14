Listen Live Sports

NFL Glance

September 14, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11
Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20
Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14
Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30
Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20
N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38
Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25
San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34

Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20

Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30

Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17

Seattle 38, Atlanta 25

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

New England 21, Miami 11

Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6

Chicago 27, Detroit 23

L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13

Arizona 24, San Francisco 20

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23

L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 26, N.Y. Giants 16

Tennessee 16, Denver 14

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

