NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Tennessee 1 0 0 1.000 16 14 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 26 16 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68 Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 Denver 0 1 0 .000 14 16

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 26 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27

South

W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.