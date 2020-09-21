NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|45
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|46
|Miami
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|39
|52
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|30
|58
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|49
|44
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|48
|38
|Jacksonville
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|53
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|67
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|71
|22
|Pittsburgh
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|52
|37
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|68
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|43
|51
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|40
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|68
|54
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|36
|36
|Denver
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|35
|42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|57
|59
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|42
|47
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|29
|43
|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|36
|64
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|57
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|54
|51
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|64
|78
|Carolina
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|47
|65
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|44
|36
|Green Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|85
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|44
|69
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|45
|71
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|54
|35
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|57
|36
|Seattle
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|73
|55
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|37
___
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30
Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30
Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13
Green Bay 42, Detroit 21
Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17
Buffalo 31, Miami 28
San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13
L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19
Dallas 40, Atlanta 39
Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21
Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11
Arizona 30, Washington 15
Baltimore 33, Houston 16
Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT
Seattle 35, New England 30
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24
Thursday, Sept. 24
Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 28
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
