Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Glance

September 21, 2020 10:00 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 0 2 0 .000 39 52
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 1 0 .500 57 53
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

___

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 33, Jacksonville 30

Advertisement

Chicago 17, N.Y. Giants 13

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Green Bay 42, Detroit 21

Tampa Bay 31, Carolina 17

Buffalo 31, Miami 28

San Francisco 31, N.Y. Jets 13

L.A. Rams 37, Philadelphia 19

Dallas 40, Atlanta 39

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Pittsburgh 26, Denver 21

Indianapolis 28, Minnesota 11

Arizona 30, Washington 15

Baltimore 33, Houston 16

Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

Seattle 35, New England 30

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas 34, New Orleans 24

Thursday, Sept. 24

Miami at Jacksonville, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea