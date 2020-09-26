NFL Glance

Trending:
By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 0 0 1.000 58 45
New England 1 1 0 .500 51 46
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 30 58

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 0 0 1.000 49 44
Indianapolis 1 1 0 .500 48 38
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 2 0 .000 36 67

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22
Pittsburgh 2 0 0 1.000 52 37
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 41 68
Cincinnati 0 2 0 .000 43 51

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 68 54
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 36 36
Denver 0 2 0 .000 35 42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 57 59
Washington 1 1 0 .500 42 47
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 29 43
Philadelphia 0 2 0 .000 36 64

South

W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 58 57
Tampa Bay 1 1 0 .500 54 51
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 64 78
Carolina 0 2 0 .000 47 65

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 2 0 0 1.000 44 36
Green Bay 2 0 0 1.000 85 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 44 69
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 45 71

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 54 35
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 57 36
Seattle 2 0 0 1.000 73 55
San Francisco 1 1 0 .500 51 37

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at New England, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

