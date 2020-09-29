Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 10:00 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

___

Thursday’s Games

Miami 31, Jacksonville 13

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30

Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23, OT

Chicago 30, Atlanta 26

Cleveland 34, Washington 20

        Read more Sports News news.

New England 36, Las Vegas 20

Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32

San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7

Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16

Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10

Detroit 26, Arizona 23

Seattle 38, Dallas 31

Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Baltimore 20

Thursday, Oct. 1

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 4

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Custodial workers provide vital support to VA