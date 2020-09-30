On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

NFL Glance

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77
New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66
Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74
Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45
Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84
Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88
Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60
Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90
L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57
Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97
Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81
Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61
Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81
New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94
Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62
Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85
Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92
Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86
Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61
L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

___

Thursday’s Games

Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.

New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California