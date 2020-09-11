NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle). FULL: CB Phillip Gaines (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (hip), DE J.J. Watt (not injury related). CHIEFS: FULL: TE Travis Kelce (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), DE Alex Okafor (calf), S Juan Thornhill (knee), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), TE Deon Yelder (groin).

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — CARDINALS: DNP: T Josh Jones (ankle). FULL: WR Larry Fitzgerald (not injury related), WR DeAndre Hopkins (not injury related), TE Maxx Williams (ankle). 49ERS: DNP: RB Tevin Coleman (not injury related), WR Deebo Samuel (foot), CB Jason Verett (hamstring. LIMITED: WR Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring), C Ben Garland (ankle).

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — BEARS: DNP: DE Robert Quinn (ankle). LIMITED: LB Khalil Mack (knee). FULL: T Germain Ifedi (triceps), RB David Montgomery (groin), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), DB Buster Skrine, DL Jason Spriggs (knee), WR Javon Wims (achilles). LIONS: DNP: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (hamstring), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (groin), CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring), LB Julian Okwara (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (groin). FULL: RB D’Andre Swift (hip).

Advertisement

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BROWNS: DNP: T Christopher Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), LB Mack Wilson (knee). LIMITED: CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee). RAVENS: DNP: RB Justice Hill (thigh), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), LB Pernell McPhee (not injury related), WR Chris Moore (finger). FULL: G Tyre Phillips (ankle).

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES RAMS —COWBOYS: DNP: CB Jourdan Lewis (ankle). LIMITED: LB Luke Gifford (hamstring). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring). RAMS: Practice Not Complete.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — PACKERS: DNP: LB Randy Ramsey (groin), G Billy Turner (knee). LIMITED: DL Montravius Adams (toe), S Raven Greene (quadricep). FULL: LB Oren Burks (groin), TE Marcedes Lewis NIR (not injury related). VIKINGS: No injuries to report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — COLTS: DNP: DT Denico Autry (rest), T Anthony Castonzo (oblique, rest), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest), DE Justin Houston (calf, rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee) LIMITED: S Julian Blackmon (knee). FULL: LB Matthew Adams (ankle), WR Dezmon Patmon (knee). JAGUARS: DNP: TE Tyler Davis (knee). FULL: TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), DE Adam Gotsis (not injury related), TE James O’Shaughnessy (not injury related), CB Josiah Scott (shoulder).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — RAIDERS: LIMITED: G Richie Incognito (achilles). FULL: Nelson Agholor (groin), CB Damon Arnette (thumb, groin), T Trenton Brown (calf), DT Maliek Collins (thigh), WR Bryan Edwards (knee), TE Foster Moreau (knee), LB Nicholas Morrow (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: G Dennis Daley (ankle), LB Adarius Taylor (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (hamstring), DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring). FULL: DE Brian Burns (ankle), S Juston Burris (rib), RB Trenton Cannon (shoulder), CB Corn Elder (hamstring), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (wrist), CB Donte Jackson (toe), C Tyler Larsen (calf), T Greg Little (ankle), T Taylor Moton (wrist), T Russell Okung (ankle), CB Troy Pride (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), T Trenton Scott (knee), DT Kawann Short (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (toe), LB Shaq Thompson (groin), LB Tahir Whitehead (groin), WR Brandon Zylstra (calf).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CHARGERS: DNP: Mike Pouncey (hip), G Trai Turner (knee). LIMITED: T Bryan Bulaga (hamstring), WR Mike Williams (shoulder) FULL: TE Virgil Green (quadricep), QB Tyrod Taylor (calf). BENGALS: DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), CB LeShaun Sims (not injury related), S Shawn Williams (calf). FULL: DT Mike Daniels (groin), CB Darius Phillips (knee), C Billy Price (ankle).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: LIMITED: S Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral). FULL: TE Mike Gesicki (glute), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (achilles), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (hand), WR Preston Williams (knee), QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip). PATRIOTS: DNP: T Yodny Cajuste (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot). LIMITED: CB Jonathan Jones (foot), TE Dalton Keene (neck), LB Cassh Maluia (knee). FULL: WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder), DE Chase Winovich (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: DNP: WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), RB La’Mical Perine (ankle), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Joe Flacco (neck), S Marcus Maye (calf), FULL: LB Tarell Basham (ankle), WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), RB Frank Gore (not injury related), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (knee), DE Nathan Shepherd (rib). BILLS: DNP: CB Josh Norman (hamstring). LIMITED: QB Jake Fromm (not injury related). FULL: DT Vernon Butler (hamstring), RB Taiwan Jones (knee), CB Levi Wallace (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — EAGLES: DNP: DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot). LIMITED: DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring). FULL: RB Corey Clement (quadricep), WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder). WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: DNP: LB Thomas Davis (calf). LIMITED: CB Kendall Fuller (knee). FULL: DE Jonathan Allen (knee), T Saahdiq Charles (calf), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (concussion).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. FALCONS: DNP: G James Carpenter (not injury related), RB Todd Gurley (not injury related), DE Charles Harris (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). LIMITED: DT Marlon Davidson (knee), WR Julius Jones (hamstring), CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), WR Olamide Zaccheaus (hamstring). FULL: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), WR Russell Gage (groin), C Matt Hennessy (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: DT Ndamukong Suh (not injury related). LIMITED: WR Mike Evans (hamstring). FULL: S Andrew Adams (hamstring), CB Parnell Motley (hamstring), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related), CB Ryan Smith (ankle). SAINTS: DNP: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), C Cesar Ruiz (ankle). FULL: CB P.J. Williams (hamstring).

MONDAY

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at NEW YORK GIANTS — STEELERS: DNP: G Dave DeCastro (knee). FULL: WR Diontae Johnson (foot). GIANTS: LIMITED: LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), WR Golden Tate (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring). FULL: DB Adrian Colbert (illness), LB Markus Golden (illness).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.