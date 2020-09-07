Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

NFL Injury Report

September 7, 2020 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The updated National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

THURSDAY

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — HOUSTON: LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), CB Phillip Gaines (hamstring), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle), CB Lonnie Johnson (hip).

KANSAS CITY: LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: TE Travis Kelce (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle). FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: DE Alex Okafor (calf), S Juan Thornhill (knee), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), TE Deon Yelder (groin).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training