NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The updated National Football League injury report, as provided by the league:

THURSDAY

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — HOUSTON: LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), CB Phillip Gaines (hamstring), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle), CB Lonnie Johnson (hip).

KANSAS CITY: LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: TE Travis Kelce (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle). FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE: DE Alex Okafor (calf), S Juan Thornhill (knee), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), TE Deon Yelder (groin).

