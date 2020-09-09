Listen Live Sports

NFL Injury Report

September 9, 2020 8:21 pm
 
4 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

HOUSTON TEXANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TEXANS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle). LIMITED: WR Brandin Cooks (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring), LB Jonathan Greenard (ankle). FULL: CB Phillip Gaines (hamstring), CB Lonnie Johnson (hip), DE J.J. Watt (not injury related). CHIEFS: FULL: TE Travis Kelce (knee), DT Derrick Nnadi (ankle), DE Alex Okafor (calf), S Juan Thornhill (knee), RB Darrel Williams (hamstring), TE Deon Yelder (groin).

SUNDAY

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS — BEARS: DNP: DE Robert Quinn (ankle). LIMITED: LB Khalil Mack (knee), RB David Montgomery (groin), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), T Jason Spriggs (knee), WR Javon Wims (achilles). FULL: T Germain Ifedi (triceps). LIONS: DNP: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), S C.J. Moore (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), DE Da’Shawn Hand (groin), LB Julian Okwara (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (groin), RB D’Andre Swift (hip), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BROWNS: DNP: T Christopher Hubbard (ankle), CB Kevin Johnson (liver), CB Greedy Williams (shoulder), LB Mack Wilson (knee). LIMITED: CB M.J. Stewart (hamstring), C J.C. Tretter (knee). RAVENS: DNP: RB Justice Hill (thigh), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger).

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES RAMS —COWBOYS: DNP: CB Jourdan Lewis (ankle). LIMITED: LB Luke Gifford (hamstring). FULL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee), WR Amari Cooper (hamstring). RAMS: Practice Not Complete.

GREEN BAY PACKERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — PACKERS: DNP: LB Randy Ramsey (groin), G Billy Turner (knee). LIMITED: DE Montravius Adams (toe), LB Oren Burks (groin), S Raven Greene (quadricep). VIKINGS: No injuries to report.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — COLTS: LIMITED: LB Matthew Adams (ankle), S Julian Blackmon (knee), T Anthony Castonzo (oblique), C Ryan Kelly (knee), WR Dezmon Patmon (knee). JAGUARS: DNP: TE Tyler Davis (knee), TE Tyler Eifert (not injury related), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — RAIDERS: DNP: C Rodney Hudson (not injury related), G Richie Incognito (not injury related), TE Jason Witten (not injury related). LIMITED: CB Damon Arnette (thumb, groin), T Trenton Brown (calf), DT Maliek Collins (thigh). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (groin), WR Bryan Edwards (knee), LB Nicholas Morrow (knee). PANTHERS: DNP: G Dennis Daley (ankle): FULL: DE Brian Burns (ankle), S Juston Burris (rib), RB Trenton Cannon (shoulder), CB Corn Elder (hamstring), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (wrist), CB Donte Jackson (toe), C Tyler Larsen (calf), T Greg Little (ankle), T Taylor Moton (wrist), T Russell Okung (ankle), CB Troy Pride (ankle), WR Curtis Samuel (hamstring), DT Kawann Short (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (toe), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (hamstring), LB Shaq Thompson (groin), DE Stephen Weatherly (hamstring), LB Tahir Whitehead (groin).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CHARGERS: Practice not complete. BENGALS: Practice not complete.

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — DOLPHINS: LIMITED: TE Mike Gesicki (glute), CB Xavien Howard (knee), CB Byron Jones (achilles), WR DeVante Parker (hamstring), LB Kyle Van Noy (hand), WR Preston Williams (knee). FULL: QB Tua Tagovailoa (hip). PATRIOTS: DNP: T Yodny Cajuste (knee), LB Cassh Maluia (knee). LIMITED: WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR Gunner Olszewski (foot), DE Chase Winovich (shoulder).

NEW YORK JETS at BUFFALO BILLS — JETS: DNP: RB La’Mical Perine (ankle). LIMITED: LB Tarell Basham (ankle), QB Joe Flacco (neck), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), S Marcus Maye (calf), LB Avery Williamson (hamstring). FULL: WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), WR Breshad Perriman (knee). BILLS: DNP: CB Josh Norman (hamstring). LIMITED: DT Vernon Butler (hamstring), QB Jake Fromm (not injury related), RB Taiwan Jones (knee). FULL: CB Levi Wallace (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — EAGLES: DNP: DT Javon Hargrave (pectoral, hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot). LIMITED: DE Derek Barnett (hamstring), T Lane Johnson (ankle), WR Jalen Reagor (shoulder), RB Miles Sanders (hamstring). WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM: LIMITED: T Saahdiq Charles (calf), LB Thomas Davis (calf), CB Kendall Fuller (knee). FULL: DE Jonathan Allen (knee), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (concussion).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ATLANTA FALCONS — SEAHAWKS: Practice not complete. FALCONS: DNP: DE Charles Harris (ankle), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot). LIMITED: DT Marlon Davidson (knee), WR Russell Gage (groin). FULL: DE Dante Fowler (ankle), C Matt Hennessy (knee).

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — BUCCANEERS: DNP: WR Mike Evans (hamstring). LIMITED: S Andrew Adams (hamstring), CB Parnell Motley (hamstring), CB Ryan Smith (ankle). SAINTS: DNP: DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), P Blake Gillikin (back), C Cesar Ruiz (ankle).

