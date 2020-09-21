NHL Awards Winners

Winners of the 2019-20 NHL awards.

Hart Memorial Trophy, MVP — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

Vezina Trophy, goaltender — Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

James Norris Memorial Trophy, defenseman — Roman Josi, Nashville

Calder Memorial Trophy, rookie — Cale Makar, Colorado

Frank J. Selke Trophy, defensive forward — Sean Couturier, Philadelphia

Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, most gentlemanly — Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Jack Adams Award, coach — Bruce Cassidy, Boston

King Clancy Trophy, humanitarian contribution to hockey — Announced at the ceremony — Matt Dumba, Minnesota

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, great leadership qualities both on and off the ice — Mark Giordano, Calgary

Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, individual who has positively impacted his or her community, culture of society — Dampy Barr

NHL General Manager of the Year Award — Lou Lamoriello, N.Y. Islanders

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, perserverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey — Bobby Ryan, Ottawa

___

Awards Based on Regular-Season Statistics

Art Ross Trophy, points scoring leader — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

Maurice Richard Trophy, goal-scoring leader — Alex Ovechkin, Washington

William M. Jennings Trophy, goalies with fewest goals against, minimum 25 games — Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, Boston

___

Award Voted on by NHL Players’ Association

Ted Lindsay Award, outstanding player — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton

(Formerly called the Lester B. Pearson Award)

