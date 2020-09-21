Listen Live Sports

...

NHL Playoff Glance

September 21, 2020 10:58 pm
 
3 min read
      
All times EDT
(x-if necessary)
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Tuesday, Aug. 11
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2, 5OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Las Vegas 4 Chicago 1

Wednesday, Aug. 12
At Toronto

Boston 4, Carolina 3, 2OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 0

Vancouver 5, St. Louis 2

Thursday, Aug. 13
At Toronto

Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 3, Boston 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3, OT

Dallas 5, Calgary 4

Friday, Aug. 14
At Toronto

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 5, Washington 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3, OT

Calgary 2, Dallas 0

Saturday, Aug. 15
At Toronto

Boston 3, Carolina 1

Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Las Vegas 2, Chicago 1

Sunday, Aug. 16
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 2, Washington 1, OT

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Calgary 4, OT

Chicago 3, Las Vegas 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Monday, Aug. 17
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 2, Columbus 1

Boston 4, Carolina 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Tuesday, Aug. 18
At Toronto

Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0

Washington 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 2, Calgary 1

Las Vegas 4, Chicago 3

Wednesday, Aug. 19
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 4, OT

Boston 2, Carolina 1

Montreal 5, Philadelphia 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3

Thursday, Aug. 20
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 7, Calgary 3

Friday, Aug. 21
At Toronto

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 6, St. Louis 2

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
Saturday, Aug. 22
At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5,Colorado 3

Sunday, Aug. 23
At Toronto

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0

Monday, Aug. 24
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 2

Tuesday, Aug. 25
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2

Wednesday, Aug. 26
At Toronto

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 6, Dallas 4

Thursday, Aug. 27
At Toronto

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd.

Friday, Aug. 28
At Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd.

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd.

Saturday, Aug. 29
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1

At Edmonton, Alberta

Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, Aug. 30
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 3

At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 4

Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3

Monday, Aug. 31
At Toronto

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 6, Dallas 3

Tuesday, Sept. 1
At Toronto

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1

Wednesday, Sept. 2
At Edmonton, Alberta

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Thursday, Sept. 3
At Toronto

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT

At Edmonton, Alberta

Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0

Friday, Sept. 4
At Edmonton, Alberta

Dallas 5, Colorado 4, OT

Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0

Saturday, Sept. 5
At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

CONFERENCE FINALS
At Edmonton, Alberta
Sunday, Sept. 6

Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0

Monday, Sept. 7

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2

Tuesday, Sept. 8

Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Thursday, Sept. 10

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT

Friday, Sept. 11

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3

Saturday, Sept. 12

Dallas 2, Las Vegas 1

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Monday, Sept. 14

Dallas 3, Las Vegas 2, OT

Tuesday, Sept. 15

N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1, 2OT

Thursday, Sept. 17

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT

STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
Saturday, Sept. 19

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Monday, Sept. 21

Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2, series tied 1-1

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 28

x-Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

x-Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.<

