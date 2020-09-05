NHRA DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals Results

BROWNSBURG, Ind.

Sunday’s first-round pairings for eliminations for the 66th annual DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, the sixth of 11 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 3.728 seconds, 313.22 mph vs. 16. Joey Haas, 3.995, 296.63; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.731, 325.06 vs. 15. Kyle Wurtzel, 3.889, 312.78; 3. Clay Millican, 3.733, 327.35 vs. 14. Tony Schumacher, 3.863, 311.63; 4. Billy Torrence, 3.733, 326.00 vs. 13. Justin Ashley, 3.805, 318.09; 5. Doug Kalitta, 3.734, 328.06 vs. 12. Pat Dakin, 3.788, 319.52; 6. Leah Pruett, 3.742, 326.24 vs. 11. Terry McMillen, 3.773, 317.87; 7. Antron Brown, 3.747, 327.19 vs. 10. T.J. Zizzo, 3.769, 327.43; 8. Doug Foley, 3.756, 326.95 vs. 9. Cory McClenathan, 3.762, 304.74. Did Not Qualify: 17. Cameron Ferre, 4.015, 301.67; 18. Luigi Novelli, 4.089, 276.52; 19. Lex Joon, 4.534, 193.40.

Funny Car

1. Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.878, 326.40 vs. 16. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 4.211, 296.70; 2. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.881, 327.19 vs. 15. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.184, 283.19; 3. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.906, 326.63 vs. 14. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.134, 293.54; 4. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.910, 327.11 vs. 13. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.118, 303.84; 5. Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.919, 328.54 vs. 12. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.080, 276.07; 6. Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.932, 326.48 vs. 11. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.049, 313.07; 7. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.940, 325.53 vs. 10. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.048, 299.00; 8. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.976, 323.27 vs. 9. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 3.983, 320.51. Did Not Qualify: 17. Justin Schriefer, 9.912, 74.52.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.549, 209.52 vs. 16. Val Smeland, Camaro, 6.630, 208.36; 2. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.553, 208.52 vs. 15. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.622, 206.89; 3. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.570, 209.82 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.619, 208.46; 4. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.572, 208.88 vs. 13. Fernando Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.613, 208.55; 5. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.576, 210.05 vs. 12. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.606, 208.55; 6. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.578, 209.72 vs. 11. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.597, 209.46; 7. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.580, 209.92 vs. 10. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.589, 208.49; 8. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.580, 209.07 vs. 9. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.582, 209.17. Did Not Qualify: 17. Bob Benza, 6.641, 208.71; 18. Troy Coughlin Jr., 6.643, 208.04; 19. Richie Stevens, 6.667, 208.07; 20. Steve Graham, 6.715, 206.01; 21. Cristian Cuadra, 6.844, 203.22; 22. Robert River, 18.042, 42.38.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.789, 200.29 vs. 16. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 7.021, 194.44; 2. Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 199.76 vs. 15. Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.976, 193.21; 3. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.792, 199.76 vs. 14. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.955, 194.74; 4. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.799, 195.36 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.942, 196.07; 5. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.807, 197.31 vs. 12. Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.913, 190.48; 6. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.831, 197.57 vs. 11. John Hall, Suzuki, 6.909, 193.90; 7. Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.833, 197.88 vs. 10. Cory Reed, EBR, 6.881, 195.51; 8. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.843, 197.05 vs. 9. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.868, 198.35. Did Not Qualify: 17. Kelly Clontz, 7.045, 192.55; 18. David Barron, 7.054, 187.05; 19. Ron Tornow, 7.284, 184.30.

Pro Modified

1. Jason Scruggs, Chevy Camaro, 5.717, 253.04 vs. 16. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.899, 224.96; 2. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.722, 252.43 vs. 15. Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.879, 247.93; 3. Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.746, 249.03 vs. 14. Tommy D’aprile, Camaro, 5.850, 227.96; 4. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.758, 250.46 vs. 13. Eric Dillard, Camaro, 5.828, 245.63; 5. Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.759, 251.30 vs. 12. Chad Green, Corvette, 5.823, 250.09; 6. Rickie Smith, Camaro, 5.760, 250.09 vs. 11. Jim Whiteley, Corvette, 5.802, 246.75; 7. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.764, 248.93 vs. 10. Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 5.785, 245.05; 8. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.774, 250.97 vs. 9. Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, 5.777, 257.83. Did Not Qualify: 17. Jeffery Barker, 6.041, 244.69; 18. Rick Hord, 6.095, 233.60; 19. Jeff Jones, 7.287, 118.28; 20. Brandon Pesz, 21.632, 78.44; 21. Justin Jones, broke.

MICKEY THOMPSON PRO BIKE BATTLE

Final round-by-round results from the seventh annual Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

ROUND ONE

Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.790, 199.76 def. Hector Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Matt Smith, 6.850, 195.48 def. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.843, 197.05; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.916, 193.10 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, Foul – Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.789, 200.29 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.821, 195.39;

SEMIFINALS

Smith, 6.792, 199.76 def. Savoie, 6.918, 192.52; Pollacheck, 6.820, 198.03 def. Krawiec, 6.868, 198.52;

FINAL

Smith, 7.244, 175.75 def. Pollacheck, Foul – Red Light.

Results from the rain delayed Inaugural Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indianapolis

Final finish order (1-16) at the Inaugural Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the fourth of 11 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL

1. Justin Ashley; 2. T.J. Zizzo; 3. Terry McMillen; 4. Leah Pruett; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Doug Kalitta; 7. Antron Brown; 8. Todd Paton; 9. Steve Torrence; 10. Pat Dakin; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Terry Totten; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Clay Millican; 16. Tony Schumacher.

FUNNY CAR

1. Matt Hagan; 2. Jack Beckman; 3. Bob Tasca III; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 5. Tim Wilkerson; 6. J.R. Todd; 7. Paul Lee; 8. Cruz Pedregon; 9. Ron Capps; 10. Terry Haddock; 11. Chad Green; 12. Alexis DeJoria; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Alex Miladinovich; 16. Bob Bode.

PRO MODIFIED

1. Chad Green; 2. Jason Scruggs; 3. Kris Thorne; 4. Clint Satterfield; 5. Brandon Snider; 6. Mike Castellana; 7. Jeff Jones; 8. Justin Jones; 9. Steve Jackson; 10. Khalid alBalooshi; 11. Jonathan Gray; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Todd Tutterow; 14. Steve Matusek; 15. Jeffery Barker; 16. Mike Janis.

Saturday’s final results from the Inaugural Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals at Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis. The race is the fourth of 11 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL

Justin Ashley, 3.958 seconds, 267.96 mph def. T.J. Zizzo, 4.056 seconds, 276.75 mph.

FUNNY CAR

Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.919, 328.54 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.940, 325.53.

PRO MODIFIED

Chad Green, Chevy Corvette, 5.823, 250.09 def. Jason Scruggs, Chevy Camaro, 5.904, 204.42.

Top Fuel Harley

Randal Andras, Harley, 6.388, 195.00 def. Jay Turner, Harley, 6.921, 210.05.

Round-by-Round Results TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE — T.J. Zizzo, 3.840, 323.19 def. Terry Totten, 3.949, 299.46; Terry McMillen, 3.765, 320.66 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.447, 195.25; Todd Paton, 4.011, 285.65 def. Clay Millican, 4.139, 251.72; Leah Pruett, 3.820, 316.97 def. Lex Joon, 4.104, 242.71; Antron Brown, 3.851, 310.05 def. Pat Dakin, 3.880, 317.05; Doug Kalitta, 3.808, 319.45 def. Doug Foley, 3.968, 298.80; Billy Torrence, 3.789, 321.96 def. Steve Torrence, 3.768, 327.03; Justin Ashley, 3.829, 321.27 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.891, 305.91;

QUARTERFINALS

McMillen, 3.796, 321.96 def. Brown, 3.927, 308.35; Zizzo, 3.821, 321.04 def. Paton, 12.632, 68.06; Ashley, 3.811, 314.02 def. Kalitta, 3.830, 314.46; Pruett, 3.818, 314.46 def. B. Torrence, 3.793, 320.36;

SEMIFINALS

Ashley, 4.049, 237.09 def. Pruett, 4.530, 171.62; Zizzo, 3.837, 319.67 def. McMillen, 3.891, 310.13;

FINAL

Ashley, 3.958, 267.96 def. Zizzo, 4.056, 276.75.

FUNNY CAR ROUND ONE

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.946, 320.28 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.708, 177.04; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.931, 321.58 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.967, 324.59; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.019, 317.27 def. Alex Miladinovich, Toyota Camry, 6.286, 110.10; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 4.123, 278.06 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, Foul – Outer Boundary; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.030, 314.68 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.325, 142.82; Jack Beckman, Charger, 4.032, 310.77 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 4.323, 293.86; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.072, 299.46 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.189, 301.54; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.997, 322.58 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 4.381, 210.08;

QUARTERFINALS

Beckman, 3.991, 317.72 def. Wilkerson, 4.009, 316.82; Johnson Jr., 3.979, 317.57 def. Pedregon, 5.902, 118.04; Hagan, 3.949, 323.81 def. Todd, 4.028, 317.19; Tasca III, 4.037, 316.08 def. Lee, 4.038, 320.97;

SEMIFINALS

Hagan, 3.946, 324.36 def. Tasca III, 4.010, 320.13; Beckman, 3.969, 321.65 def. Johnson Jr., 4.027, 309.56;

Final

Hagan, 3.919, 328.54 def. Beckman, 3.940, 325.53.

PRO MODIFIED ROUND ONE

Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.850, 243.06 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.852, 245.67; Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 5.854, 243.90 def. Steve Matusek, Ford Mustang, 6.094, 193.40; Justin Jones, Corvette, 5.923, 244.78 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.855, 247.70; Mike Castellana, Camaro, 5.889, 242.63 def. Jeffery Barker, Camaro, 7.142, 142.63; Chad Green, Corvette, 5.823, 249.76 def. Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.957, 240.51; Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 5.835, 246.80 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 5.903, 246.84; Kris Thorne, Camaro, 5.837, 255.15 def. Jonathan Gray, Camaro, 5.865, 248.75; Jeff Jones, Corvette, 5.864, 245.40 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, 10.609, 84.22;

QUARTERFINALS

Satterfield, 5.838, 239.53 def. Je. Jones, 8.206, 124.02; Thorne, 5.859, 244.16 def. Ju. Jones, Broke; Green, 5.833, 249.35 def. Snider, 5.853, 242.02; Scruggs, 5.836, 246.66 def. Castellana, 5.870, 243.19;

SEMIFINALS

Scruggs, 5.829, 246.48 def. Satterfield, Broke – No Show; Green, 5.807, 250.13 def. Thorne, 5.913, 251.95;

Final

Green, 5.823, 250.09 def. Scruggs, 5.904, 204.42.

