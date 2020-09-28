Nick Foles is Bears starting QB for game against Colts

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy on Monday made the announcement after hedging Sunday following the Bears’ 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky following Blidi Wreh-Wilson’s interception in the third quarter.

“He’s our starter moving forward,” Nagy said of Foles.

In the fourth quarter, Foles threw three touchdown passes including a 28-yard TD against the blitz to Anthony Miller for the winning points with just under two minutes remaining.

Trubisky has started for the Bears since the fifth game of the 2017 season after being the team’s No. 1 draft pick, the second pick overall that year.

Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 for 128 yards with a touchdown Sunday before the interception by Wreh-Wilson set up a field goal for a 26-10 Atlanta lead.

Foles threw a 3-yard TD pass to Jimmy Graham and a 37-yard TD strike to Allen Robinson before the game-winning TD.

The Bears had rallied earlier in the season opener against the Lions in a similar way, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Trubisky at quarterback.

