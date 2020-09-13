Brady has Evans active vs. Saints despite hurt hamstring

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is active for Sunday’s game in New Orleans after missing practice with a hamstring injury during the past week.

In other late-afternoon kickoffs, the Bengals are without eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins for their game against the Chargers, who won’t have center Mike Pouncey.

Atkins didn’t practice during the week because of a shoulder injury. Pouncey is out with an injured hip.

The San Francisco 49ers are without rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and center Ben Garland (ankle) for the season opener against Arizona. Both players had been listed as questionable but won’t play.

The Cowboys and Rams play Sunday night. Monday night, it’s the Steelers and Giants in the early game and the Titans and Broncos in the late game.

___

TAMPA BAY-NEW ORLEANS

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR Cyril Grayson, WR Tyler

Johnson, CB, Parnell Motley, OLB Cam Gill, G Aaron Stinnie, DL Khalil Davis.

Saints: WR Marques Calloway, DB P.J. Williams, OL Cesar Ruiz,

LB Zack Baun, DE Marcus Davenport, DT Shy Tuttle.

___

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-CINCINNATI

Chargers: WR Jason Moore, CB Tevaughn Campbell, C Mike Pouncey, G Trai Turner, T Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham Jr., DT Cortez Broughton.

Bengals: DT Geno Atkins, S Shawn Williams, LB Markus Bailey, CB Torry McTyer, CB LeShaun Sims, HB Trayveon Williams, G Shaq Calhoun.

___

ARIZONA-SAN FRANCISCO

Cardinals: RB Eno Benjamin, QB Brett Hundley, OL Josh Jones, OL Josh Miles, S Deionte Thomoson.

49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk, CB Jason Verrett, QB C.J. Beathard, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, OL Ben Garland, DL Kantavius Street.

___

LAS VEGAS-CAROLINA

Raiders: WR Rico Gafford, S Dallin Leavitt, OT Brandon Parker, G John Simpson, DT Daniel Ross.

Panthers: QB P. J. Walker, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, DE Shareef Miller, LG Dennis Daley, TE Colin Thompson.

___

NEW YORK JETS-BUFFALO

Jets: WR Denzel Mims, LB Avery Williamson, QB Joe Flacco, RB La’Mical Perine, DL Bryce Huff, DL John Franklin-Myers, QB James Morgan.

Blls: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB T.J. Yeldon, DT Vernon Butler, OL Ike Boettger, TE Lee Smith, QB Jake Fromm.

___

SEATTLE-ATLANTA

Seahawks: WR Phillip Dorsett, RB DeeJay Dallas, LB D’Andre Walker, OT Jamarco Jones, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, DE Alton Robinson.

Falcons: CB Kendall Sheffield, RB Quadree Ollison, OT Timon Parris, DT Marlon Davidson, DE Charles Harris.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-JACKSONVILLE

Colts: QB Jacob Eason, S Julian Blackmon, DT Eli Ankou, WR Dezmon Patmon, TE Noah Togiai.

Jaguars: QB Jake Luton, WR Dede Westbrook, RB Dare Ogunbowale, CB Luq Barcoo, LB Cassius Marsh, DT Doug Costin, TE Tyler Davis

___

CLEVELAND-BALTIMORE

Browns: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Greedy Williams, CB Kevin Johnson, LB Mack Wilson, T Chris Hubbard, DE Joe Jackson.

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Chris Moore, S Geno Stone, RB Justice Hill, G Ben Bredeson, DT Justin Madubuike.

___

MIAMI-NEW ENGLAND

Dolphins: RB Malcolm Perry, WR Lynn Bowden, SS Clayton Fejedelem, DB Jason Strowbridge, G Adam Pankey.

Patriots: LB Josh Uche, LB Cassh Maluia, QB Jarrett Stidham, T Korey Cunningham, TE Dalton Keene.

___

PHILADELPHIA-WASHINGTON

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, WR Alshon Jeffery, DE Casey Toohill, RT Lane Johnson, DE Derek Barnett, DT Javon Hargrave, RB Miles Sanders.

Washington: QB Alex Smith, CB Kendall Fuller, RB Bryce Love, LB Thomas Davis Sr., T David Sharpe, T Saahdiq Charles.

___

CHICAGO-DETROIT

Bears: OLB Robert Quinn, CB Duke Shelley, TE Eric Saubert, OL Arlington Hambright, WR Riley Ridley.

Lions: WR Kenny Golladay, OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai, CB Jeff Okudah, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Logan Stenberg, TE Hunter Bryant.

___

GREEN BAY-MINNESOTA

Packers: DT Montravius Adams, S Raven Greene, QB Jordan Love, CB Parry Nickerson, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OT Billy Turner.

Vikings: WR Chad Beebe, CB Harrison Hand, LB Ryan Connelly, OT Ezra Cleveland, DT James Lynch, DE D.J. Wonnum.

___

