On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

No. 3 Oklahoma seeks payback against Kansas State

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 2:01 pm
2 min read
      

Kansas State (0-1, 0-0 Big 12) at No. 3 Oklahoma (1-0, 0-0), Saturday at noon ET (FOX).

Line: Oklahoma by 28.

Series record: Oklahoma leads 76-20-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Oklahoma nearly had its College Football Playoff hopes derailed with an upset loss to Kansas State last year. A loss this year would again put the Sooners on the edge of elimination. Kansas State is at risk of a tailspin after opening the season with a loss to Arkansas State. Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, a redshirt freshman who is getting some early Heisman Trophy buzz, can build on a strong performance against Missouri State.

KEY MATCHUP

Rattler vs. Kansas State’s defensive line. Rattler looked dynamic against Missouri State, but he wasn’t pressured. Kansas State has a solid defensive front, led by defensive end Wyatt Hubert, a preseason All-Big 12 selection. Hubert led the Wildcats last season with 12.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

        Read more Sports News news.

Kansas State: RB Deuce Vaughn. He led the Wildcats with 47 yards rushing and caught a pass for 24 yards against Arkansas State. He became the ﬁrst true freshman in school history to score a touchdown in a season opener. The 5-foot-5, 168-pounder plays behind Harry Trotter, but it appears Kansas State is committed to working him into the offense.

Oklahoma: WR Charleston Rambo. He caught two touchdown passes from Rattler in the opener and nearly pulled in a third. Kansas State surrendered 330 yards passing against Arkansas State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kansas State ended Oklahoma’s 22-game road winning streak last season. … Oklahoma leads the nation in total defense and scoring defense. … Rattler leads the nation in passing efficiency. … Oklahoma freshman running back Seth McGowan had 98 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in his debut. … Kansas State nickelback Will Jones blocked a punt and intercepted a pass against Arkansas State in his first career start.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

MQ-9 Reaper takes flight with 8 Hellfire missiles