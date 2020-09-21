Listen Live

No. 5 Florida will open season without starting O-lineman

September 21, 2020 4:17 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 5 Florida will open the season short-handed up front.

Coach Dan Mullen said Monday that center/guard Ethan White had knee surgery and will miss Saturday’s game at Ole Miss. Mullen added “we expect him to be back shortly, though.”

White was expected to start at one of the three interior spots, likely center. Without him, Brett Heggie is slated to snap to quarterback Kyle Trask, with Richard Gouraige and Mississippi State transfer Stewart Reese flanking him.

“What it does is it hurts the depth aspect of things,” Mullen said. “Now … the sixth guy is coming into play. It’s just the trickle-down effect. No. 7 now has to become No. 6, and eight becomes seven. You’re trying to find an eighth guy that you feel really comfortable with.”

White was the team’s most noteworthy injury as Mullen released his roster and his depth chart and all injuries from training camp Monday, five days before the opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

