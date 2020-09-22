Listen Live Sports

Nola, Phillies to take on Voth, Nationals

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
Philadelphia Phillies (27-27, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (21-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) Washington: Austin Voth (0-5, 7.17 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies travel to play the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 12-21 against opponents from the NL East. The Washington offense has compiled a .264 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .348.

The Phillies are 20-17 in division games. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Alec Bohm leads the team with a mark of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 21 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), James Bourque: (right elbow), Aaron Barrett: (right triceps), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Carter Kieboom: (wrist), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm), J.T. Realmuto: (hip flexor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

