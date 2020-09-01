Nola tosses 8 innings of 2-hit ball, Phillies blank Nats 6-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola tossed two-hit ball over eight innings, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Alec Bohm also went deep to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Washington Nationals 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Nola (4-2) threw 113 pitches in his latest dominant outing before he yielded to Hector Neris for the ninth. Nola has yet to pitch a complete game in 134 career starts dating to his debut in 2015. He struck out nine and allowed two or fewer runs for the fifth time this season.

The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and are now in the stretch when their hopes traditionally begin to fade. The Phillies went a combined 93-123 in September from 2012-19 and their .431 winning percentage during the month ranked 27th out of 30 major league teams.

Perhaps, in this far-out season where even a .500 record makes a playoff push realistic, the Phillies could break the drought.

Advertisement

Bohm’s solo shot to left field for his second homer of the season and J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single off Washington starter Patrick Corbin (2-3) gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the fifth.

The Phillies caught a pair of breaks in the sixth to bust the game open. Nationals second baseman Luis Garcia bobbled a hard-hit grounder that cost them a 4-6-3 double play. Bohm followed with a shot to left-center that sent Didi Gregorius scurrying around third — and perhaps misreading the stop sign for Jay Bruce charging behind — stumbling on the grass. Gregorius recovered and slid head-first into home for a 3-0 lead.

McCutchen, who shook off a slow start, dropped the bat on a three-run shot off Kyle Finnegan to make it 6-0.

The Phillies have won 11 of 17 games to move a game over .500 (16-15) and remain in an NL playoff spot.

NIGHT OFF

Mired in a slump, Nationals CF Victor Robles was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. He’s hitting just .200 (5 for 25) with nine strikeouts in his last seven games. Michael A. Taylor, who homered Monday night, got another start in CF.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Reliever Javy Guerra left the game in the ninth with an apparent injury. Manager Dave Martinez and a trainer came out to visit Guerra and they all left the mound together after a brief chat.

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez is available to pitch for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Suárez went 6-1 with a 3.14 ERA in 37 relief appearances last season. … Philadelphia placed LHP Adam Morgan on the 10-day IL with left shoulder fatigue.

ALLEN HONORED

The Phillies will retire Dick Allen’s No. 15 in a ceremony before Thursday’s game. Allen will also be honored by the Phillies next season at Citizens Bank Park when fans can be in attendance.

UP NEXT

The Nationals send RHP Max Scherzer (3-1, 3.86 ERA) to the mound against Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (3-0, 2.58). Scherzer is 5-0 with a 2.40 ERA over 48 2/3 innings in seven career starts at Citizens Bank Park.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.