NWSL game postponed, LPGA player withdraws because of smoke

September 14, 2020 8:08 pm
 
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A National Women’s Soccer League game between the Portland Thorns and the OL Reign has been postponed again until the end of the month because of poor air quality caused by wildfires.

The game in Portland had already been moved from Saturday to Tuesday because of smoke from the wildfires that have been raging across the West. The forecast does not call for improving conditions in the next several days so the game was postponed again until Sept. 30.

Two-time Portland Classic winner Brooke Henderson also said Monday that she was withdrawing from the LPGA tournament at Columbia Edgewater Country Club because of smoky conditions.

The Portland Classic is set for Sept. 17-20, but the course and practice facilities were closed Monday because of the smoke.

