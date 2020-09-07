NWSL Glance

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sky Blue 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Chicago Red Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Houstan Dash 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
OL Reign 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Carolina Courage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland Thorns 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah Royals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington Spirit 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Sky Blue 2, Washington Spirit 1
Houston Dash at North Carolina Courage, 7 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars at Chicago Red Stars, noon
OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando Pride at North Carolina Courage, 1 p.m.
Sky Blue FC at Chicago Red Stars, 1 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at Portland Thorns FC, 3 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Chicago Red Stars, 3:30 p.m.
OL Reign at Utah Royals FC, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando Pride at Houston Dash, 8:30 p.m.
Washington Spirit at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC at Utah Royals FC, 10 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Houston Dash, 7 p.m.
Houston Dash at Orlando Pride, 5 p.m.
Chicago Red Stars at Sky Blue FC, 12:30 p.m.
Portland Thorns FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.
North Carolina Courage at Orlando Pride, 4 p.m.
Utah Royals FC at OL Reign, 8 p.m.
