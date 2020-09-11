Oakland 10, Texas 6

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 12 10 7 6 La Stella 2b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .282 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Semien ss 5 2 2 0 1 0 .219 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .222 Olson 1b 5 1 2 5 0 2 .200 Canha rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .246 Grossman lf 4 2 2 1 1 0 .258 Davis dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Machín 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .204 Murphy c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .235

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 8 4 5 11 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .226 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .316 Solak lf 3 1 0 1 1 0 .268 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .184 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .190 Odor 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .144 Guzmán 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .279 Huff c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Tejeda dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .290

Oakland 431 001 001_10 12 0 Texas 100 000 320_6 8 2

E_Taveras (1), Andrus (3). LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (5), Gallo (6). HR_Olson (13), off García; Murphy (5), off Lyles; Grossman (5), off Lyles; Andrus (3), off Fiers; Odor (4), off McFarland. RBIs_Olson 5 (36), Murphy (10), Canha (22), La Stella 2 (6), Grossman (17), Solak (20), Andrus (7), Odor 2 (14). SB_Taveras (4). SF_Canha, La Stella.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Machín, Davis, Olson 2, Semien); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Oakland 4 for 15; Texas 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Laureano, Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Tejeda. GIDP_Tejeda.

DP_Oakland 1 (La Stella, Semien, Olson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 5-2 6 6 4 4 2 5 100 5.06 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 2 1 15 1.37 McFarland 1 1 2 2 1 3 24 2.65 Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.41

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA García, L, 0-2 0 1 4 4 3 0 23 8.59 Herget 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 3.07 Lyles 7 9 5 5 2 5 115 7.80 Chavez 1 2 1 1 1 0 19 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-2. WP_Wendelken. PB_Huff (1).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:22.

