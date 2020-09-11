Oakland 10, Texas 6

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|7
|6
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.282
|Kemp 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.222
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|2
|.200
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Grossman lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Davis dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Machín 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.235
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|8
|4
|5
|11
|
|Taveras cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Solak lf
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.190
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.144
|Guzmán 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Huff c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Tejeda dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Oakland
|431
|001
|001_10
|12
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|320_6
|8
|2
E_Taveras (1), Andrus (3). LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (5), Gallo (6). HR_Olson (13), off García; Murphy (5), off Lyles; Grossman (5), off Lyles; Andrus (3), off Fiers; Odor (4), off McFarland. RBIs_Olson 5 (36), Murphy (10), Canha (22), La Stella 2 (6), Grossman (17), Solak (20), Andrus (7), Odor 2 (14). SB_Taveras (4). SF_Canha, La Stella.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 6 (Machín, Davis, Olson 2, Semien); Texas 1 (Andrus). RISP_Oakland 4 for 15; Texas 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Laureano, Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Tejeda. GIDP_Tejeda.
DP_Oakland 1 (La Stella, Semien, Olson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 5-2
|6
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|5
|100
|5.06
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|1.37
|McFarland
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|24
|2.65
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.41
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|García, L, 0-2
|0
|
|1
|4
|4
|3
|0
|23
|8.59
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.07
|Lyles
|7
|
|9
|5
|5
|2
|5
|115
|7.80
|Chavez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-2. WP_Wendelken. PB_Huff (1).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:22.
