Oakland 10, Texas 6

September 11, 2020 11:50 pm
 
< a min read
      
Oakland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 33 6 8 4
La Stella 2b 4 2 2 2 Taveras cf 4 1 1 0
Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 0 1 0
Semien ss 5 2 2 0 Solak lf 3 1 0 1
Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 Gallo rf 4 0 1 0
Olson 1b 5 1 2 5 Andrus ss 4 1 2 1
Canha rf 3 0 0 1 Odor 2b 3 2 1 2
Grossman lf 4 2 2 1 Guzmán 1b 3 1 0 0
Davis dh 5 0 1 0 Huff c 3 0 0 0
Machín 3b 5 1 1 0 Tejeda dh 4 0 2 0
Murphy c 4 1 2 1
Oakland 431 001 001 10
Texas 100 000 320 6

E_Taveras (1), Andrus (3). DP_Oakland 1, Texas 0. LOB_Oakland 10, Texas 5. 2B_Semien (5), Gallo (6). HR_Olson (13), Murphy (5), Grossman (5), Andrus (3), Odor (4). SB_Taveras (4). SF_Canha (4), La Stella (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers W,5-2 6 6 4 4 2 5
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 2 1
McFarland 1 1 2 2 1 3
Soria 1 1 0 0 0 2
Texas
García L,0-2 0 1 4 4 3 0
Herget 1 0 0 0 1 1
Lyles 7 9 5 5 2 5
Chavez 1 2 1 1 1 0

Fiers pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, García pitched to 4 batters in the 1st.

WP_Wendelken.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:22.

The Associated Press

