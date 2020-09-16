Oakland 3, Colorado 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|9
|
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|La Stella dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.455
|S.Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|T.Kemp 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|0
|9
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Dahl rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|McMahon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Hampson ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-D.Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-E.Díaz ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Oakland
|001
|002
|000_3
|6
|0
|Colorado
|001
|000
|000_1
|9
|1
a-struck out for McMahon in the 7th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.
E_Márquez (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). RBIs_Grossman (19), Canha (26), Lamb (2), Tapia (13). SB_Grossman (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Canha, Grossman); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, McMahon, Arenado). RISP_Oakland 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_La Stella, Canha. GIDP_S.Murphy, Laureano.
DP_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Fuentes; Story, McMahon, Fuentes).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers, W, 6-2
|6
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|4
|77
|4.67
|Diekman, H, 11
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|0.00
|Hendriks, S, 13-14
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|1.23
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, L, 2-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|4
|6
|102
|4.33
|Kinley
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.63
|J.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|7.27
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. WP_Márquez. PB_Wolters (1).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:57.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.