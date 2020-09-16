Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .229 Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243 La Stella dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190 Canha rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .235 Lamb 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .455 S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223 T.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .238

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 9 1 0 9 Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176 McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .216 a-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 c-D.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Wolters c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .230 b-E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237

Oakland 001 002 000_3 6 0 Colorado 001 000 000_1 9 1

a-struck out for McMahon in the 7th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

E_Márquez (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). RBIs_Grossman (19), Canha (26), Lamb (2), Tapia (13). SB_Grossman (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Canha, Grossman); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, McMahon, Arenado). RISP_Oakland 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_La Stella, Canha. GIDP_S.Murphy, Laureano.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Fuentes; Story, McMahon, Fuentes).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fiers, W, 6-2 6 7 1 1 0 4 77 4.67 Diekman, H, 11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 0.00 Hendriks, S, 13-14 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 1.23

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Márquez, L, 2-6 6 2-3 6 3 3 4 6 102 4.33 Kinley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.63 J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.27

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. WP_Márquez. PB_Wolters (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:57.

