Oakland 3, Colorado 1

September 16, 2020 6:22 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 9
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .229
Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .243
La Stella dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .297
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .190
Canha rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .235
Lamb 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .455
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .242
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .223
T.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 9 1 0 9
Tapia lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Pillar cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Dahl rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .176
McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .216
a-Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
c-D.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Wolters c 2 0 2 0 0 0 .230
b-E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Oakland 001 002 000_3 6 0
Colorado 001 000 000_1 9 1

a-struck out for McMahon in the 7th. b-struck out for Wolters in the 7th. c-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

E_Márquez (2). LOB_Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). RBIs_Grossman (19), Canha (26), Lamb (2), Tapia (13). SB_Grossman (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Olson, Canha, Grossman); Colorado 3 (Blackmon, McMahon, Arenado). RISP_Oakland 1 for 11; Colorado 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_La Stella, Canha. GIDP_S.Murphy, Laureano.

DP_Colorado 2 (Story, McMahon, Fuentes; Story, McMahon, Fuentes).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers, W, 6-2 6 7 1 1 0 4 77 4.67
Diekman, H, 11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 25 0.00
Hendriks, S, 13-14 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 1.23
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, L, 2-6 6 2-3 6 3 3 4 6 102 4.33
Kinley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.63
J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 7.27

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-0. WP_Márquez. PB_Wolters (1).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:57.

