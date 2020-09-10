Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, Houston 1

September 10, 2020 6:16 pm
 
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 0 Totals 28 3 5 3
Springer cf 4 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 3 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 0 0 0 0
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0
Tucker dh 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 1 1 2
Correa ss 3 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 2 1 1 0 Canha rf 3 1 2 0
Díaz 2b 3 0 1 0 Machín dh 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Pinder 3b 3 0 1 1
Heim c 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 000 1
Oakland 000 002 10x 3

DP_Houston 0, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 1, Oakland 7. 2B_Reddick (10), Canha (9). HR_Olson (12). SB_Canha (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy L,0-1 6 2 2 2 3 1
Scrubb 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Peacock 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Bielak 1 2 0 0 0 0
Oakland
Manaea W,4-2 7 2 1 1 0 4
Diekman H,10 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hendriks S,12-13 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:18.

