Oakland 3, Houston 2

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 4 2 1 9 Springer cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .319 Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .263 Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265 Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289 Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Bregman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 7 7 La Stella dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .281 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .216 Laureano cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .233 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Machín 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .225 Murphy c 1 1 0 0 3 0 .222 Piscotty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257

Houston 100 001 000_2 4 0 Oakland 000 000 201_3 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 3, Oakland 10. 2B_La Stella 2 (4), Canha (8). HR_Springer (8), off Luzardo; Gurriel (6), off Luzardo. RBIs_Springer (22), Gurriel (18), La Stella 2 (4), Laureano (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Oakland 4 (La Stella, Grossman, Laureano, Machín). RISP_Houston 0 for 2; Oakland 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Murphy, Laureano.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 5 1 0 0 2 4 86 0.96 Scrubb H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.02 Pérez H,2 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 3.18 James BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 19 11.12 Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.24 Pressly L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 4.11

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 7 4 2 2 1 7 100 3.97 Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.55 Hendriks W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.40

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0, James 1-1. HBP_Pressly (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:53.

