Oakland 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|1
|9
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Mayfield 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Bregman ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|7
|7
|
|La Stella dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.281
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.216
|Laureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Machín 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.225
|Murphy c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.222
|Piscotty pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Houston
|100
|001
|000_2
|4
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|201_3
|5
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 3, Oakland 10. 2B_La Stella 2 (4), Canha (8). HR_Springer (8), off Luzardo; Gurriel (6), off Luzardo. RBIs_Springer (22), Gurriel (18), La Stella 2 (4), Laureano (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Oakland 4 (La Stella, Grossman, Laureano, Machín). RISP_Houston 0 for 2; Oakland 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Díaz, Murphy, Laureano.
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|86
|0.96
|Scrubb H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.02
|Pérez H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|3.18
|James BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|19
|11.12
|Paredes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.24
|Pressly L,1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|13
|4.11
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|100
|3.97
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.55
|Hendriks W,3-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|1.40
Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0, James 1-1. HBP_Pressly (Kemp).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:53.
