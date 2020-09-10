Listen Live Sports

...

Oakland 3, Houston 2

September 10, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 1 9
Springer cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .319
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .263
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .240
Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Bregman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 7 7
La Stella dh 5 1 2 2 0 0 .281
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 1 3 .216
Laureano cf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .233
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .190
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Canha rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Machín 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .225
Murphy c 1 1 0 0 3 0 .222
Piscotty pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Houston 100 001 000_2 4 0
Oakland 000 000 201_3 5 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Mayfield in the 8th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 3, Oakland 10. 2B_La Stella 2 (4), Canha (8). HR_Springer (8), off Luzardo; Gurriel (6), off Luzardo. RBIs_Springer (22), Gurriel (18), La Stella 2 (4), Laureano (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Brantley); Oakland 4 (La Stella, Grossman, Laureano, Machín). RISP_Houston 0 for 2; Oakland 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Díaz, Murphy, Laureano.

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 5 1 0 0 2 4 86 0.96
Scrubb H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.02
Pérez H,2 2-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 3.18
James BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 19 11.12
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.24
Pressly L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 13 4.11
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 7 4 2 2 1 7 100 3.97
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.55
Hendriks W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.40

Inherited runners-scored_Pérez 1-0, James 1-1. HBP_Pressly (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:53.

