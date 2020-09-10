Listen Live Sports

Oakland 3, Houston 2

September 10, 2020 12:26 am
 
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 31 3 5 3
Springer cf 4 1 2 1 La Stella dh 5 1 2 2
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 Laureano cf 5 0 1 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 1 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Canha rf 4 0 1 0
Reddick rf 3 0 0 0 Machín 3b 2 1 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Murphy c 1 1 0 0
Mayfield 3b 1 0 0 0 Piscotty pr 0 0 0 0
Bregman ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0
Houston 100 001 000 2
Oakland 000 000 201 3

LOB_Houston 3, Oakland 10. 2B_La Stella 2 (4), Canha (8). HR_Springer (8), Gurriel (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Garcia 5 1 0 0 2 4
Scrubb H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Pérez H,2 2-3 0 1 1 2 0
James BS,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Paredes 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pressly L,1-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Oakland
Luzardo 7 4 2 2 1 7
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks W,3-0 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pressly (Kemp).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:53.

