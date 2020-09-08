Oakland 4, Houston 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 8 4 2 6 La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261 Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Laureano cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .225 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Grossman lf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .267 Canha rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Davis dh 3 1 2 2 0 1 .180 Pinder 3b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .234 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .225

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 2 7 2 1 7 Springer cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .230 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263 Brantley lf 3 1 3 2 0 0 .321 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Tucker dh 3 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Correa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Mayfield 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .207

Oakland 002 002 0_4 8 0 Houston 000 020 0_2 7 0

a-singled for Mayfield in the 7th.

1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.

LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Pinder (3), Laureano (5), Davis (3), Brantley 2 (13), Tucker (9). HR_Davis (2), off Greinke; Brantley (4), off Montas. RBIs_Davis 2 (8), Laureano (17), Grossman (16), Brantley 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson 2, Semien, Pinder); Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Maldonado). RISP_Oakland 2 for 12; Houston 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Murphy, Olson, Reddick.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas W,3-3 5 6 2 2 1 4 79 5.73 Diekman H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Hendriks S,11-12 1 1 0 0 0 2 13 1.47

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke L,3-1 6 7 4 4 1 6 92 3.27 Castellanos 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 7.45

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_2:23.

