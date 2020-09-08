Oakland 4, Houston 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|2
|6
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Kemp pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.180
|Pinder 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.263
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.321
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Tucker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Mayfield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Oakland
|002
|002
|0_4
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|020
|0_2
|7
|0
a-singled for Mayfield in the 7th.
1-ran for La Stella in the 7th.
LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Pinder (3), Laureano (5), Davis (3), Brantley 2 (13), Tucker (9). HR_Davis (2), off Greinke; Brantley (4), off Montas. RBIs_Davis 2 (8), Laureano (17), Grossman (16), Brantley 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Olson 2, Semien, Pinder); Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Maldonado). RISP_Oakland 2 for 12; Houston 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Murphy, Olson, Reddick.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas W,3-3
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|79
|5.73
|Diekman H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Hendriks S,11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.47
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke L,3-1
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|92
|3.27
|Castellanos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|7.45
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_2:23.
