Oakland 4, Houston 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|7
|2
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kemp pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mayfield 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Oakland
|002
|002
|0
|—
|4
|Houston
|000
|020
|0
|—
|2
LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Pinder (3), Laureano (5), Davis (3), Brantley 2 (13), Tucker (9). HR_Davis (2), Brantley (4).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas W,3-3
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Diekman H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hendriks S,11-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke L,3-1
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Castellanos
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lewis Williams III.
T_2:23.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.