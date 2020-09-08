Listen Live Sports

Oakland 4, Houston 2

September 8, 2020 8:48 pm
 
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 4 8 4 Totals 28 2 7 2
La Stella 2b 3 0 1 0 Springer cf 4 1 1 0
Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 3 1 3 2
Laureano cf 4 1 2 1 Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Tucker dh 3 0 1 0
Grossman lf 3 1 1 1 Correa ss 3 0 0 0
Canha rf 3 0 0 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0
Davis dh 3 1 2 2 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Pinder 3b 3 1 2 0 Mayfield 2b 2 0 0 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0
Oakland 002 002 0 4
Houston 000 020 0 2

LOB_Oakland 6, Houston 6. 2B_Pinder (3), Laureano (5), Davis (3), Brantley 2 (13), Tucker (9). HR_Davis (2), Brantley (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas W,3-3 5 6 2 2 1 4
Diekman H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks S,11-12 1 1 0 0 0 2
Houston
Greinke L,3-1 6 7 4 4 1 6
Castellanos 1 1 0 0 1 0

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lewis Williams III.

T_2:23.

