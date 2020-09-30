Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|3
|10
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.286
|1-Sánchez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Encarnación dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Mazara ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|García lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Collins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Dyson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|3
|1
|6
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.125
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Orf 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Pinder 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|c-Lamb ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Chicago
|000
|000
|021_3
|10
|2
|Oakland
|220
|100
|00x_5
|7
|0
a-singled for Encarnación in the 7th. b-pinch hit for García in the 7th. c-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.
E_Madrigal 2 (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 3. HR_Grandal (2), off Hendriks; Semien (1), off Keuchel; Davis (1), off Keuchel. RBIs_Grandal 3 (4), Semien 2 (2), Davis (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (García, Abreu 2, Madrigal); Oakland 2 (Davis, Pinder). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Oakland 1 for 5.
GIDP_Piscotty.
DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|5
|3
|0
|4
|62
|8.10
|Cordero
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|35
|0.00
|Cease
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Heuer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 1-0
|7
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|92
|1.29
|Hendriks
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|49
|10.80
|Diekman, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-1, Diekman 3-1. WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Brian Knight.
T_3:05.
