Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 3 10 3 3 10 Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .667 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000 Grandal c 3 1 1 3 2 1 .286 1-Sánchez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Mazara ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Engel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375 García lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Collins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 3 1 6 Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125 La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Orf 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Pinder 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167 c-Lamb ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Davis dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Murphy c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333

Chicago 000 000 021_3 10 2 Oakland 220 100 00x_5 7 0

a-singled for Encarnación in the 7th. b-pinch hit for García in the 7th. c-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

E_Madrigal 2 (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 3. HR_Grandal (2), off Hendriks; Semien (1), off Keuchel; Davis (1), off Keuchel. RBIs_Grandal 3 (4), Semien 2 (2), Davis (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (García, Abreu 2, Madrigal); Oakland 2 (Davis, Pinder). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Oakland 1 for 5.

GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 5 3 0 4 62 8.10 Cordero 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 0.00 Cease 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt, W, 1-0 7 6 1 1 1 5 92 1.29 Hendriks 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 49 10.80 Diekman, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-1, Diekman 3-1. WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Brian Knight.

T_3:05.

