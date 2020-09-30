Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 6:30 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 3 10 3 3 10
Anderson ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .667
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Grandal c 3 1 1 3 2 1 .286
1-Sánchez pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Encarnación dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Mazara ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Engel rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
García lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Collins ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Dyson lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Madrigal 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .250
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 3 1 6
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .125
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Orf 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Laureano cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Pinder 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167
c-Lamb ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Davis dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Chicago 000 000 021_3 10 2
Oakland 220 100 00x_5 7 0

a-singled for Encarnación in the 7th. b-pinch hit for García in the 7th. c-grounded out for Pinder in the 8th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 9th.

E_Madrigal 2 (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Oakland 3. HR_Grandal (2), off Hendriks; Semien (1), off Keuchel; Davis (1), off Keuchel. RBIs_Grandal 3 (4), Semien 2 (2), Davis (1).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (García, Abreu 2, Madrigal); Oakland 2 (Davis, Pinder). RISP_Chicago 0 for 8; Oakland 1 for 5.

GIDP_Piscotty.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 5 3 0 4 62 8.10
Cordero 2 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 35 0.00
Cease 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Heuer 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 1-0 7 6 1 1 1 5 92 1.29
Hendriks 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 5 49 10.80
Diekman, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hendriks 1-1, Diekman 3-1. WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Adrian Johnson; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, Brian Knight.

        Read more Sports News news.

T_3:05.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA/ESA Hubble telescope captures galactic glamour shot