Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|5
|3
|7
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Canha 1b
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.233
|Olson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.218
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|7
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Ríos 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.236
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.193
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pollock dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.239
|Taylor lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Oakland
|300
|000
|102_6
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|110_4
|7
|1
E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_La Stella (5), Grossman (12). HR_Laureano (6), off Treinen; Muncy (12), off Manaea; Bellinger (12), off Manaea; Ríos (6), off Diekman. RBIs_Grossman (21), Canha (27), Laureano 3 (24), Muncy 2 (27), Bellinger (29), Ríos (14). SB_Piscotty (4). SF_Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (La Stella); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Lamb.
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|91
|4.50
|Soria, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.95
|Diekman, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|0.47
|Hendriks, S, 14-15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.17
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|22
|2.00
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.95
|Urías
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|86
|3.27
|Treinen, L, 3-3
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.18
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:52.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.