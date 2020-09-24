Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

September 24, 2020 12:48 am
 
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 6 5 3 7
La Stella 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Grossman lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .232
Semien ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Lamb 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Canha 1b 0 1 0 1 2 0 .233
Olson 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Piscotty rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Laureano cf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .218
Heim c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 7
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Seager ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .325
Turner 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .297
Ríos 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .236
Muncy 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .193
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Pollock dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .268
Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .239
Taylor lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .282
Hernández 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Oakland 300 000 102_6 6 0
Los Angeles 002 000 110_4 7 1

E_Bellinger (1). LOB_Oakland 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_La Stella (5), Grossman (12). HR_Laureano (6), off Treinen; Muncy (12), off Manaea; Bellinger (12), off Manaea; Ríos (6), off Diekman. RBIs_Grossman (21), Canha (27), Laureano 3 (24), Muncy 2 (27), Bellinger (29), Ríos (14). SB_Piscotty (4). SF_Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (La Stella); Los Angeles 1 (Smith). RISP_Oakland 3 for 8; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Lamb.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea 6 6 3 3 1 4 91 4.50
Soria, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.95
Diekman, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 0.47
Hendriks, S, 14-15 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.17
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kelly 1 2 3 2 1 1 22 2.00
Graterol 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.95
Urías 6 2 1 1 2 5 86 3.27
Treinen, L, 3-3 1 2 2 2 0 1 15 4.18

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:52.

