Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|5
|11
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.333
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.295
|Flores dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Ruf rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|3
|5
|
|La Stella dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.309
|Semien ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Canha rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|.191
|Lamb 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.400
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Kemp 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|Oakland
|103
|200
|00x_6
|6
|0
LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Crawford (10). HR_Olson (14), off Webb. RBIs_Lamb (3), Olson 3 (41), La Stella (9), Semien (22).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Ruf, Flores, Dubón, Bart); Oakland 3 (Murphy, Olson). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Oakland 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Canha.
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 2-4
|3
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|90
|5.73
|Suárez
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|3.72
|S.Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.76
|Baragar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.82
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 5-2
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|7
|101
|2.57
|Petit
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.83
|Wendelken
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|26
|1.23
|Weems
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1.64
Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0, Petit 2-0. HBP_Webb (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:53.
