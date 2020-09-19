Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

September 19, 2020 12:54 am
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 5 11
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .276
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .333
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .295
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .282
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .279
Ruf rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .294
Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 6 6 3 5
La Stella dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Semien ss 3 2 1 1 1 0 .231
Canha rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .230
Olson 1b 4 1 1 3 0 3 .191
Lamb 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .400
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .235
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 0 0 .219
Kemp 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 3 0
Oakland 103 200 00x_6 6 0

LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Crawford (10). HR_Olson (14), off Webb. RBIs_Lamb (3), Olson 3 (41), La Stella (9), Semien (22).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 4 (Ruf, Flores, Dubón, Bart); Oakland 3 (Murphy, Olson). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 4; Oakland 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Canha.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Webb, L, 2-4 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 1 90 5.73
Suárez 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 44 3.72
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.76
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.82
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 5-2 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 7 101 2.57
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.83
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1 26 1.23
Weems 1 0 0 0 1 3 17 1.64

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0, Petit 2-0. HBP_Webb (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:53.

