Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|0
|9
|
|Slater dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Ruf lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Robertson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Basabe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|4
|6
|
|La Stella 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.310
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Canha dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.368
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Laureano cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Heim c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|50x_6
|6
|1
E_La Stella (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Semien (8). 3B_La Stella (1). HR_Lamb (2), off Selman. RBIs_Olson (42), Lamb 2 (5), La Stella 2 (11), Semien (23). SB_Olson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Slater); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Canha, Grossman). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 2; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Flores, Canha.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Robertson, Solano, Flores); Oakland 1 (Lamb, La Stella, Olson).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 3-3
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|84
|3.76
|Selman
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|18
|4.24
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|8.49
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 3-2
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|7
|90
|3.86
|Diekman, H, 12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.10
|Trivino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.05
Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 1-1. HBP_García (Olson). WP_Gausman, Luzardo.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_2:34.
