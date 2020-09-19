Listen Live Sports

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

September 19, 2020 6:57 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 0 9
Slater dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .297
Solano 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .337
Ruf lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Flores 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Dubón cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Robertson ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Basabe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 6 6 4 6
La Stella 2b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .310
Semien ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .232
Canha dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .194
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .248
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .368
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .231
Laureano cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .215
Heim c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .267
San Francisco 000 000 000_0 6 0
Oakland 000 100 50x_6 6 1

E_La Stella (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Oakland 4. 2B_Semien (8). 3B_La Stella (1). HR_Lamb (2), off Selman. RBIs_Olson (42), Lamb 2 (5), La Stella 2 (11), Semien (23). SB_Olson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 1 (Slater); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Canha, Grossman). RISP_San Francisco 1 for 2; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Piscotty. GIDP_Flores, Canha.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Robertson, Solano, Flores); Oakland 1 (Lamb, La Stella, Olson).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 3-3 6 1 1 1 3 6 84 3.76
Selman 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 18 4.24
Coonrod 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 19 8.49
García 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo, W, 3-2 6 5 0 0 0 7 90 3.86
Diekman, H, 12 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Soria 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.10
Trivino 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.05

Inherited runners-scored_Coonrod 1-1. HBP_García (Olson). WP_Gausman, Luzardo.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:34.

