Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

September 19, 2020 12:57 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 0 3 0 Totals 31 6 6 6
Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 La Stella dh 4 0 2 1
Solano 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 2 1 1
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 Canha rf 3 1 0 0
Flores dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 3
Longoria 3b 3 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 4 0 1 1
Crawford ss 3 0 1 0 Murphy c 3 0 0 0
Ruf rf 4 0 1 0 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Bart c 4 0 1 0 Laureano cf 3 1 0 0
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 Kemp 2b 3 1 1 0
San Francisco 000 000 000 0
Oakland 103 200 00x 6

LOB_San Francisco 8, Oakland 5. 2B_Crawford (10). HR_Olson (14).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb L,2-4 3 1-3 6 6 6 2 1
Suárez 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baragar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt W,5-2 6 2-3 3 0 0 3 7
Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 1 1
Weems 1 0 0 0 1 3

HBP_Webb (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_2:53.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor