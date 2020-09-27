Oakland 6, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|2
|16
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Lewis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.262
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|France 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.302
|White 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.176
|Marmolejos dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.206
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Bishop rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Odom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.128
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|6
|9
|
|Semien ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|La Stella 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Kemp lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Davis dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Pinder ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Canha lf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.246
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.195
|Laureano cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Orf 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Lamb 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Murphy c
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Seattle
|110
|000
|000_2
|4
|0
|Oakland
|100
|010
|31x_6
|10
|2
a-flied out for Davis in the 3rd.
E_Semien (7), Lamb (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 11. 2B_La Stella (6), Murphy (5), Kemp (5), Canha (12). HR_Lamb (3), off Hirano. RBIs_France (13), Crawford (24), Canha 4 (33), Pinder (8), Lamb (9). SB_Lewis (5). CS_Crawford (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Lewis, France); Oakland 5 (Olson 2, Piscotty). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Semien.
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|97
|3.10
|Gerber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.02
|Hirano L,0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|27
|5.84
|Brennan
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3.68
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|2.61
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas
|6
|
|4
|2
|0
|2
|13
|113
|5.60
|Petit W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.66
|Diekman H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.42
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-0. IBB_off Brennan (Olson). HBP_Diekman (France), Ramirez (Lamb).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:06.
