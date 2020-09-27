Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 4 2 2 16 Crawford ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .255 Lewis cf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .262 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 France 2b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .302 White 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .176 Marmolejos dh 3 1 0 0 1 2 .206 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238 Bishop rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Odom c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .128

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 6 10 6 6 9 Semien ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .223 La Stella 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .289 Kemp lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .247 Davis dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Pinder ph-dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .232 Canha lf-cf 4 0 2 4 1 0 .246 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .195 Laureano cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Orf 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Lamb 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .267 Murphy c 3 3 1 0 1 0 .233

Seattle 110 000 000_2 4 0 Oakland 100 010 31x_6 10 2

a-flied out for Davis in the 3rd.

E_Semien (7), Lamb (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Oakland 11. 2B_La Stella (6), Murphy (5), Kemp (5), Canha (12). HR_Lamb (3), off Hirano. RBIs_France (13), Crawford (24), Canha 4 (33), Pinder (8), Lamb (9). SB_Lewis (5). CS_Crawford (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Lewis, France); Oakland 5 (Olson 2, Piscotty). RISP_Seattle 2 for 6; Oakland 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Semien.

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 5 6 2 2 1 5 97 3.10 Gerber 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.02 Hirano L,0-1 1-3 3 3 3 2 1 27 5.84 Brennan 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 5 3.68 Ramirez 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 2.61

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas 6 4 2 0 2 13 113 5.60 Petit W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.66 Diekman H,13 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 0.42 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Brennan 2-0. IBB_off Brennan (Olson). HBP_Diekman (France), Ramirez (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:06.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.