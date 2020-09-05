Listen Live Sports

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

September 5, 2020 7:21 pm
 
San Diego Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 11 4 Totals 34 8 11 8
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Laureano cf 5 1 1 2
Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 La Stella 2b 4 1 2 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 1-Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 1 0 0 0 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0
Nola c 4 1 2 1 Canha dh 1 2 0 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 Olson 1b 4 0 3 2
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0
Mateo dh 4 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 1
Profar lf 4 1 1 0 Machín ss 4 0 1 0
Grisham cf 4 1 3 0 Heim c 4 2 2 2
San Diego 001 000 021 4
Oakland 220 003 10x 8

E_Myers (1), Chapman (5). DP_San Diego 1, Oakland 0. LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Nola (2), Myers (10), Tatis Jr. (10), La Stella (1). 3B_Olson (1). HR_Nola (1), Laureano (5). SB_Piscotty (3), Hosmer (3). SF_Machado (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack, L, 3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 6
Strahm 1 1 2 2 1 1
Patiño 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Manaea, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 1 5
Petit, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2
Soria 1 3 2 2 0 3
Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 2

Strahm pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Paddack (Canha).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00.

