Oakland 8, San Diego 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 11 4 1 13 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .307 Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .286 Moreland 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Nola c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .330 Mateo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Profar lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .223 Grisham cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .261

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 11 8 4 10 Laureano cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .227 La Stella 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .182 1-Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .236 Canha dh 1 2 0 0 2 0 .265 Olson 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .186 Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .265 Machín ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .172 Heim c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .333

San Diego 001 000 021_4 11 1 Oakland 220 003 10x_8 11 1

1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Myers (1), Chapman (5). LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Nola (2), Myers (10), Tatis Jr. (10), La Stella (1). 3B_Olson (1). HR_Nola (1), off Soria; Laureano (5), off Patiño. RBIs_Hosmer (31), Nola (1), Cronenworth (18), Machado (34), Olson 2 (24), Heim 2 (2), La Stella (2), Laureano 2 (15), Piscotty (27). SB_Piscotty (3), Hosmer (3). SF_Machado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Nola 2, Cronenworth, Moreland); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Chapman, Machín). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Oakland 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Laureano. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 82 4.75 Strahm 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 3.00 Patiño 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 28 5.52 Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 1 5 64 5.09 Petit, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.80 Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00 Soria 1 3 2 2 0 3 23 2.70 Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Patiño 1-1. HBP_Paddack (Canha). PB_Nola (1).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00.

