Oakland 8, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|11
|4
|1
|13
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.307
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Moreland 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.330
|Mateo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|4
|10
|
|Laureano cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.227
|La Stella 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.182
|1-Kemp pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.236
|Canha dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.265
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.186
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Machín ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Heim c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|San Diego
|001
|000
|021_4
|11
|1
|Oakland
|220
|003
|10x_8
|11
|1
1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.
E_Myers (1), Chapman (5). LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Nola (2), Myers (10), Tatis Jr. (10), La Stella (1). 3B_Olson (1). HR_Nola (1), off Soria; Laureano (5), off Patiño. RBIs_Hosmer (31), Nola (1), Cronenworth (18), Machado (34), Olson 2 (24), Heim 2 (2), La Stella (2), Laureano 2 (15), Piscotty (27). SB_Piscotty (3), Hosmer (3). SF_Machado.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Nola 2, Cronenworth, Moreland); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Chapman, Machín). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Oakland 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Laureano. GIDP_Laureano.
DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, L, 3-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|82
|4.75
|Strahm
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|25
|3.00
|Patiño
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|5.52
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, W, 3-2
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|64
|5.09
|Petit, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.80
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|23
|2.70
|Hendriks
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|1.56
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Patiño 1-1. HBP_Paddack (Canha). PB_Nola (1).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:00.
