Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

September 5, 2020 7:21 pm
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 11 4 1 13
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 1 2 .307
Machado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .306
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .286
Moreland 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Nola c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .330
Mateo dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Profar lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .223
Grisham cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .261
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 11 8 4 10
Laureano cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .227
La Stella 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .182
1-Kemp pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 5 .236
Canha dh 1 2 0 0 2 0 .265
Olson 1b 4 0 3 2 0 1 .186
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Piscotty rf 3 2 2 1 1 0 .265
Machín ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .172
Heim c 4 2 2 2 0 0 .333
San Diego 001 000 021_4 11 1
Oakland 220 003 10x_8 11 1

1-ran for La Stella in the 8th.

E_Myers (1), Chapman (5). LOB_San Diego 8, Oakland 7. 2B_Nola (2), Myers (10), Tatis Jr. (10), La Stella (1). 3B_Olson (1). HR_Nola (1), off Soria; Laureano (5), off Patiño. RBIs_Hosmer (31), Nola (1), Cronenworth (18), Machado (34), Olson 2 (24), Heim 2 (2), La Stella (2), Laureano 2 (15), Piscotty (27). SB_Piscotty (3), Hosmer (3). SF_Machado.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Nola 2, Cronenworth, Moreland); Oakland 3 (Grossman, Chapman, Machín). RISP_San Diego 2 for 10; Oakland 5 for 11.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Laureano. GIDP_Laureano.

DP_San Diego 1 (Machado, Cronenworth, Hosmer).

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation and VMware: Federal cloud experts discuss mission delivery in a multi-cloud environment in this free webinar.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, L, 3-4 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 6 82 4.75
Strahm 1 1 2 2 1 1 25 3.00
Patiño 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 1 28 5.52
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manaea, W, 3-2 5 4 1 1 1 5 64 5.09
Petit, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.80
Diekman 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 0.00
Soria 1 3 2 2 0 3 23 2.70
Hendriks 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 1.56

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 1-0, Patiño 1-1. HBP_Paddack (Canha). PB_Nola (1).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force partners in medical logistics to support US