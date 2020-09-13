Obunbowale carries Wings past Liberty in season finale

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points, and her three-point play with 12.4 seconds left helped carry Dallas past the New York Liberty 82-79 on Sunday, keeping the Wings’ playoff hopes alive.

The Wings (8-14) needed help to earn the No. 8 spot, but Washington beat Atlanta later in the day to secure the final playoff position.

Ogunbowale gave Dallas the lead for good when she banked in a 12-foot runner going to her left after getting hit by Amanda Zahui B. on the drive.

Jazmine Jones gave the Liberty (2-20) its last lead with a layup with 59.8 seconds to go for a 79-78 lead. Following an exchange of possessions, the Liberty failed to use the clock when Kiah Stokes put up a shot with 15.8 seconds remaining and missed. The Wings called timeout to set up Ogunbowale’s game winner.

Advertisement

Marina Mabrey scored 24 points points for Dallas, which only had seven healthy players due to injuries.

Jones led New York with 21 points and Leaonna Odom scored 20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.